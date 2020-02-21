Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Hardin. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Springfield Baptist Church 305 Lincoln Park Road Springfield , KY View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Springfield Baptist Church 305 Lincoln Park Road Springfield , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ann Hardin, age 78, of West Virginia Avenue, Springfield, went to be with the Lord at 12:17 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Oct. 10, 1941, to William Edgar and Beulah Harlow Hardin.

She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, a 1959 graduate of Springfield High School and after graduation she attended business college in Louisville. Ruth Ann served as secretary and bookkeeper for many years at the Springfield plant of Armour Food Company which later became ConAgra. Following retirement she was employed for eighteen years as the secretary of Springfield Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death was her mother, Beulah Harlow Hardin on Jan. 27, 1999 and an infant sister, Deborah Kaye Hardin on April 8, 1957.

Survivors include her daughter, LeAnn Mattingly (Jim) of Springfield; three grandchildren, Madeline Mudd Gash (Michael) of Lexington, Luke Mattingly of Danville and Evan Mattingly of Lexington; her father, William Edgar Hardin and her sister, Norma Jean Yankey (William "Corky") of Springfield; one niece, Michelle Sutton (Mark) of Frankfort; one nephew, David Yankey (Stacey) of Floyds Knobs, IN; and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Springfield Baptist Church with Rev. Aaron Sherrell, Rev. Justin Compton and Rev. Tobe Yankey, officiating.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Sheila Benedict, Kathy Yaste, Brenda McIlvoy, Marsha Lanham, Emily Hicks, Angie Nally, Olivia Wilkerson, Pam Yates, Pam Devine and Pam Murphy.

Serving as pallbearers will be Harold Weakley, Clifton Weakley, Donald Weakley, Bobby Chesser, Jimmie Devine, Glen Devine, Craig Arnold and Jerry Abel.

Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Springfield Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Springfield Baptist Church Building Fund or the .

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Ann Hardin, age 78, of West Virginia Avenue, Springfield, went to be with the Lord at 12:17 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.A native of Washington County, she was born on Oct. 10, 1941, to William Edgar and Beulah Harlow Hardin.She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, a 1959 graduate of Springfield High School and after graduation she attended business college in Louisville. Ruth Ann served as secretary and bookkeeper for many years at the Springfield plant of Armour Food Company which later became ConAgra. Following retirement she was employed for eighteen years as the secretary of Springfield Baptist Church.Preceding her in death was her mother, Beulah Harlow Hardin on Jan. 27, 1999 and an infant sister, Deborah Kaye Hardin on April 8, 1957.Survivors include her daughter, LeAnn Mattingly (Jim) of Springfield; three grandchildren, Madeline Mudd Gash (Michael) of Lexington, Luke Mattingly of Danville and Evan Mattingly of Lexington; her father, William Edgar Hardin and her sister, Norma Jean Yankey (William "Corky") of Springfield; one niece, Michelle Sutton (Mark) of Frankfort; one nephew, David Yankey (Stacey) of Floyds Knobs, IN; and several great nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Springfield Baptist Church with Rev. Aaron Sherrell, Rev. Justin Compton and Rev. Tobe Yankey, officiating.Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Sheila Benedict, Kathy Yaste, Brenda McIlvoy, Marsha Lanham, Emily Hicks, Angie Nally, Olivia Wilkerson, Pam Yates, Pam Devine and Pam Murphy.Serving as pallbearers will be Harold Weakley, Clifton Weakley, Donald Weakley, Bobby Chesser, Jimmie Devine, Glen Devine, Craig Arnold and Jerry Abel.Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Springfield Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Springfield Baptist Church Building Fund or the .Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.