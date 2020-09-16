Ruth Mae Black Lee, age 59, of Lebanon, passed away at 5:09 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was born on April 15, 1961, in Lebanon, KY to the late Charles A. and Dorothy Jean Moore Black.

She was a member of the Thompsonville Baptist Church, a 1979 graduate of Lafayette High School in Lexington, a graduate of Spencerian College and a registered nurse.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Lee; a daughter, Gina Jo "Nikki" Wheatley; a son, Tomas Gilmore; a grandson, Charles Logan Wheatley all of Lebanon; and a brother, Charles Allen Black (Brenda) of Radcliff.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Goss, pastor of the Thompsonville Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as pallbearers were Christian Black, Jayme Bright, James Moore, Dennie Moore, Scott Black and Gery Moore.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



