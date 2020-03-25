Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel D "Sam" Stumph. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel D. "Sam" Stumph, age 84, of Mackville, passed away at 8:10 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

A native Washington County, he was born on Nov. 2, 1935, to the late Albert and Nannie Lou Darland Stumph.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Wanda Warner and three brothers, Bill Stumph of Springfield and Bud and Jim Stumph of Harrodsburg.

He was a member and deacon of the Mackville Baptist Church and a member of the Mackville Magnolia Masonic Lodge for 60 years. He was a retired 32 year employee of Armour Food Company which later became Con-Agra. Sam dedicated many hours of service to the Mackville Community Development Center. He also continued to farm and was his happiest when he was sitting on his blue New Holland tractor cutting and raking hay.

On Sep. 7, 1957, in Louisville he was united in marriage to Barbara Burns whom he is survived by. Also surviving is his daughter, Pam Murphy and her husband, Johnny; two granddaughters, Brooke Coulter and her husband, Brian and Courtney Murphy all of Springfield; three great granddaughters, Cate and Alex Coulter and Lainey Murphy; two sisters, Bertie Todd of Federal Way, WA and June Green of Harrodsburg and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 23, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Damian Phillips, pastor of the Mackville Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Best, Donnie Stumph, Anthony Moore, Mark Moore, Freddie Bottom and Offus Lewis.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



