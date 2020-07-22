Samuel Travis "Sam" Clarkson, age 22, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, on Lebanon Road due to injuries sustained in an automobile collision.

He was born in Danville, KY, on May 3, 1998.

He was a 2016 graduate of Washington County High School and an employee of Hooper Electric.

Preceding him in death was his maternal grandparents, Jim and Wanda Clarkson; and his paternal grandmother, Barbara Powers.

Survivors include his mother, Jennie Clarkson Powers of Springfield; his father and step-mother, Chris Powers and Nadine of West Point; was expecting the birth of his daughter in Aug. Scarlett Jo Lynn; three brothers, Brian Powers (Kayla), Cody Powers and Christopher Powers all of Springfield; a half-brother, Toby Powers of England; his paternal grandfather, Charles Powers of Kendallville, IN; a niece, Deanna Gore; and two nephews, Landon Spalding and Peyton Powers.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Josh Jackson and Brian Powers, officiating.

Burial was in the Hillcrest Cemetery at Perryville.

Serving as pallbearers were Ronnie Clarkson, Matthew Clarkson, Nick Mann, Billy Hooper, Warren T. Purdom and Austin Purvis.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



