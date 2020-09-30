1/1
Sarah Della (Hurrigan) Walker
1930 - 2020
Sarah Della Hurrigan Walker, age 90, of McLane Street, Springfield, passed away at 9:20 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green.
She was born on April 13, 1930, in Washington County to the late Joseph E. "Pete" and Nellie M. (McElroy) Hurrigan.
She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, served on the Springfield Housing Authority Board for several years, a member of the Washington County Homemakers, a Kentucky Colonel and was a field nutritionist with the University of Kentucky Expanded Food and Nutrition Program for Washington County.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph Paul Walker, Jr.; son-in-law, Terry Smith; two great grandsons, Cameron and Elijah Lee; three brothers, Robert James, Thomas, Joseph Hurrigan; and two sisters, Ida Metcalf and Sally Lou Hurrigan.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph Paul Walker, III (Lydia) of Dallas, Texas and John Michael Walker of Louisville; seven daughters, Carolyn Fogle (Terry) of Springfield, Paulette Smith of Louisville, Edith Gladney (Riley) of Cleveland, Ohio, Maxine Thompson (Gene) of Nashville, TN, Donna Smalley (Clay Jr.) of Bowling Green, Shelly Bell (David) of Bardstown and Nikko Chaney of Louisville; seventeen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Edmund Ditton officiating.
Burial was in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
