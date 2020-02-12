Scott Thomas Patten, age 32 of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an automobile collision in Washington County.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 26, 1987, to Henry Kevin and Deborah Hamilton Patten.
He was a member of the River of Life Church where he was actively involved in the youth ministry. He was a 2006 graduate of Washington County High School and a graduate of St. Catharine College. He was an employee of the Marion County Detention Center in Lebanon where he served as the substance abuse director.
Preceding him in death was his father, Henry Kevin Patten on Oct. 29, 2014, and his maternal grandmother, Lorene Tingle on May 10, 1996.
Survivors include his mother, Debbie Hamilton Patten of Springfield; his brother, Morgan Patten and his wife, Sarah of Lebanon; his sister, Kelli Patten of Springfield; his maternal grandfather and maternal step grandmother, Joe and Rita Hamilton of Harrodsburg; a niece, Addisyn Patten; three nephews, Tyler Brady, Isaiah Patten and Donovan Patten; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7 at the River of Life Church with Rev. Troy Shelton, the church pastor, officiating.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 12, 2020