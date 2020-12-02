Stanley Yaste, age 84, of Mackville Road, Springfield, passed away at 6:15 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home after an illness.

He was born in Marion County on July 7, 1936, to the late Sterling and Ethel Smith Yaste.

He was a lifelong member of the Springfield Christian Church where he served as a deacon. Stanley was a 1956 graduate of Mackville High School and also served in the National Guard. He was a devoted farmer and enjoyed raising good cattle and tobacco.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Dorothy Teater on Aug. 3, 1986, a brother, James M. Yaste on Feb. 28, 1997, and an infant brother on Dec. 26, 1938.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Frances Russell Yaste; a son, James Clifton Yaste (Kathy) of Willisburg; and a daughter, Sheila Benedict (Len) of Springfield; five grandsons, Jeremy Yaste (Amelia), Steven Yaste (Whitney), David Yaste (Nicole), Michael Benedict (Emily) and Matthew Benedict (Haley Hardin); seven great grandchildren, Kayden, Emily, Katherine, Claire, Evelynn, Owen and Levi Yaste and a brother, Leon Yaste (Shirlene) of Springfield.

Funeral services wereheld at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating. He was assisted by Bro. Roland Youmans.

Burial was on Cemetery Hill.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Yaste, Steven Yaste, David Yaste, Michael Benedict, Matthew Benedict, John Yaste and Mike Teater.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: The Gideons International.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store