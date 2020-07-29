Suanna Wohner Bischoff, age 79, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hosparus Health at Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Dec. 1, 1940, to the late W.R. and Pearl Foster Wohner.
She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for over 40 years where she also sang in the choir. She was retired from Avis Car Rental in Louisville and groups keeper at the Audubon Country Club.
Preceding her in death was her brother Charles David Wohner on April 8, 1959. She is survived by her husband of 59, Roger E. Bischoff; twin sons Robbie Bischoff of Louisville, Ronnie (Kim)Bischoff of Marian, Indiana, and Chris Bischoff of Louisville; three granddaughters Rebecca (Cory) Raisor of Taylorsville, Lindsey (Adam) Breedlove of San Diego, CA., and Brittany Bischoff of Austin Texas; three grandsons, Joshua Bischoff and Wesley Bischoff of Louisville, Jarred Bischoff of Marian, Indiana; four great grandchildren Henry and Clair Raisor, Aurora "Rose" Breedlove and Chayn Stotts; her twin sister Dianna (Jimmy) Grigsby of Springfield, and Betty Estle of Irving Texas.
Visitation and funeral services were held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at Fern Creek Funeral Home with Burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington on Monday, July 27, 2020.
