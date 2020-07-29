1/1
Suanna Wohner Bischoff
1940 - 2020
Suanna Wohner Bischoff, age 79, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hosparus Health at Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Dec. 1, 1940, to the late W.R. and Pearl Foster Wohner.
She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for over 40 years where she also sang in the choir. She was retired from Avis Car Rental in Louisville and groups keeper at the Audubon Country Club.
Preceding her in death was her brother Charles David Wohner on April 8, 1959. She is survived by her husband of 59, Roger E. Bischoff; twin sons Robbie Bischoff of Louisville, Ronnie (Kim)Bischoff of Marian, Indiana, and Chris Bischoff of Louisville; three granddaughters Rebecca (Cory) Raisor of Taylorsville, Lindsey (Adam) Breedlove of San Diego, CA., and Brittany Bischoff of Austin Texas; three grandsons, Joshua Bischoff and Wesley Bischoff of Louisville, Jarred Bischoff of Marian, Indiana; four great grandchildren Henry and Clair Raisor, Aurora "Rose" Breedlove and Chayn Stotts; her twin sister Dianna (Jimmy) Grigsby of Springfield, and Betty Estle of Irving Texas.
Visitation and funeral services were held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at Fern Creek Funeral Home with Burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington on Monday, July 27, 2020.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.ferncreekfuneralhome.com

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 29 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
July 28, 2020
Roger this is Tom Sams I just wanted to tell you how sorry I was to hear about Sue she's been the love of your life since The day I first met you I don't know how to reach you but I'm putting my phone number in this just in case you'd like to talk or even get together once this pandemic is over.
502-716-0569
May her memory be eternal
yours in Christ, tommy
tom sams
July 26, 2020
Suanna has a beautiful soul! I will miss her dearly! Heaven has a new Angel!
Karen Murta
Friend
