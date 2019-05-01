Sue Anna Baker Bishop, 83, of the Pottsville community of Washington County passed away at 9:14 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, she was born Aug. 19, 1935, to the late Andy and Gracie Humes Baker.

She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a former employee of Cowden's Manufacturing Company.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Quinten Bishop Dec. 14, 2017; three sisters, Mertie Scott, Nettie Cooksey and Betty Mitchell and four brothers, Arvil, Robert, Marvin and Junior Baker.

Survivors include, two sons, Boyce Bishop (Kathy) and Corie Bishop of Springfield; a daughter, Kathy Teater (Eddie) of Mt. Washington; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.