usan Spicer Lowery, a fierce animal advocate, renowned cook, longtime newspaper cooking columnist and passionate, proud Democrat, died on Sept. 24, 2019. She was 72.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents. Her mother, Dorothy, died on Dec. 23, 1989 at the age of 74. Her father, Beryl, died on Feb. 6, 2004, at the age of 90.

She's survived by her twin daughters, Rachel (Adam) Redden and Stevie Lowery; three grandchildren, Owen Daugherty, 13, Archer Redden, 7, and Emery Redden, 5; 12 donkeys, two dogs, a bunch of cats, and a raccoon or two that she fed in the garage.

In memory of Susan, please consider donating to the Marion County Human Society, C/O Dr. James Wooldridge, 600 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, Kentucky, 40060.

Susan prearranged her own cremation and her family and very close friends will be spreading her ashes on her farm in St. Francis per her request.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rosewood Bar and Grill (in the banquet room). All friends are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served, including many of Susan's appetizers from her cookbook.