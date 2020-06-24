Susan Simms (Downs) Mackin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Downs Simms Mackin, 69, of Louisville died Friday, June 12, 2020. She was a native of Springfield, KY.
Susan was an alumnae of the University of Kentucky, a member of Delta Gamma sorority, and graduated with a BA in Secondary Education. She also received a Masters degree and her Rank 1 from the University of Louisville.
She spent her entire 34-year career in public education as a teacher and administrator. Susan taught English, reading and Honors English at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, SC before returning to Kentucky to teach those subjects at Jeffersontown High School and then Butler High School, from where she retired as an assistant principal.
A cultured and proper Southern lady, Susan had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. In her younger years she played the piano and saxophone as well as tennis. She bred and showed Cairn terriers, then (at 40!) took up horseback riding in the discipline of hunter/jumpers. Riding for Valley View Farm in Crestwood, Susan became a proficient equestrienne, culminating in being named the Kentucky Hunter Jumper Association 2007 Reserve Champion. She was also an avid bridge player and played for several years at the Louisville Bridge Center
Susan was a lifelong animal lover- especially horses and dogs, including her beloved jumper Could Be Magic (AKA Jasper), Corgis Meg and Ro, and her Norwich Terriers Dexter (The Wonder Dog) and Tanner.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Sueanna Cheatham Simms of Springfield. She is survived by her husband Roy Scarbrough, brother Frank (Ann) Simms of Prospect, sister Laura Catherine (John) Simms McMaster of Isle of Palms, SC, nephew Britt (Amy) McMaster and their sons John Simms McMaster and Creighton Wall (Tay) McMaster of Charlotte, NC, niece Katharine (Howard) McMaster Pike of Atlanta and a host of other nieces and cousins.
Per Susan's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A memorial to any animal-related charity (particularly dog- or horse-related) would please Susan immensely.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 15, 2020
As a late addition to the family, Susan's Nephew-in-Law, I never knew Susan in her working and horse jumping years. Only came to know her after retirement and when illness had befallen her. Still, I knew her as one with powerful lively spirit and drive and an intense, focused, caring gaze. I can only imagine what a force of nature and contribution she must have been during more physically vital years. Thank you for the loving memories, Aunt Susan. May you Rest in Peace.
Howard
Family
June 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
connie wilson
June 14, 2020
She was my Senior English teacher at Butler in 92. She was a wonderful teacher and a nice lady! I thought a lot of her and enjoyed being in her class. I remember her telling my class that she didnt cook and she mentioned that she and her husband went out to dinner every night at different restaurants. Not sure why I remember that but I do. God bless and prayers to her family!
Stacey Reid
Student
June 14, 2020
Susan and I go back to the early 70s when we started playing Bridge and showing dogs. She was truly a remarkable person and Im honored to have had her in my life. I will miss her very much but know she has had a grand reunion with her beloved animals. RIP dear friend.
Melinda Lyon
Friend
June 13, 2020
I would like to say. All of her Butler students loved her. She loved and cared for everyone one of us. Class of 92 sends their love and support to her family.
Rebecca strader Domeck
Student
June 13, 2020
Ma. Mackin was a force to be reckoned with to say the least. I was hired at Butler right out of college and she was my mentor and teacher. She was old school as one could be and had a very strong hand in making me the teacher I am today. I will forever be grateful for all the values she instilled in me as an educator.
Ryan Danner
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Mrs. Mackin was one of my all-time favorite teachers at Butler! I loved being her aide my senior year. She was so beautiful and had such a stunning style. I am very grateful to have had her guidence in high school and life. Many prayers to her family.
Brandy Budzaj Siemens
Student
June 13, 2020
It was my pleasure & privilege to have worked with Susan for many years...a true professional who genuinely cared & gave her all for them and BTHS...very saddened by this news...my sincere condolences to her family...
Wayne Childers
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved