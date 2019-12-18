Tamara L. "Tammy" Sims O'Bryan, age 60, of Springfield, passed away at 10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was born on March 10, 1959, in Lebanon, Kentucky, to William Harvey and Norma Jean Bishop Sims.
She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and attended Willisburg Baptist Church, was a 1977 graduate of Washington County High School, a graduate of St. Catharine College and was a radiology technician at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
Preceding her in death was her father, William Harvey Sims, on March 1, 2006.
Survivors include a son, Joshua O'Bryan; a daughter, Megan O'Bryan; and her mother, Norma Jean Sims, all of Springfield; a brother, Doug Sims (Sherry) of Willisburg; a sister, Hallie Jewell (Lewis) of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. J.W. Hatfield, pastor of the Willisburg Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg,
Serving as pallbearers were Spencer Sims, Matthew Price, Preston Price, Craig Bishop, Steve Carey and Lori Hill.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 18, 2019