Ted Gillis, 76, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday January 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 18, 1943 in Washington County, retired from American Greetings, United States Navy Veteran, member of Emulation Masonic Lodge # 688 and Mill Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Gillis; mother, Wanda Ruggles; and sister, Pat Noel.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Burkhead Gillis; daughter, Gina (Mike) Radanovich both of Bardstown; son, Larry (Lynn) Gillis of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Courtney Simms, Lauren Gillis, Tanner Gillis, Alyssa Radanovich; step-granddaughter, Ashley (Zack) Thomas; step-great-granddaughter, Emma Thomas; two sisters, Brenda (Garland) Scrogham of Willisburg, and Freida (Reid) Bishop of Frankfort; brother, Doug (Miranda) Ruggles of Danville; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Willisburg Cemetery. Pastor Gary Chesser and Pastor Danny Haynes officiated. Visitation was 3 – 8 p.m. Friday Jan.3 1 and 9 – 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 1 at Barlow Funeral Home. A Masonic Service was held 7 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 5, 2020