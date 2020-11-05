Terrence Lee "Terry" Fogle, age 61, of E. High St., Springfield, died at 11:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 8, 1959, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his parents, Artis Louis and Frances Elizabeth Weathers Fogle; a brother, David Fogle; and a sister, Lenora Fogle.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps and a KY Army National Guard veteran, had been a Manager of Auto Zone in Bardstown and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Walker Fogle; a step son, Ron Burton of Danville; a step daughter, Kima Burton of Springfield; a brother, Mitchell (Tanja) Fogle of Germany; four sisters, Margaret Fogle and Mary (Gary) Crowe of Louisville, Rose (Glen) Williams of Indianapolis, IN and Gloria Fogle of Springfield; two grandchildren, Tevan and Tyler Kinley; a sister-in-law, Wanda Fogle; and family of Charlotte, N; and his dog, Talula.

Cremation was chosen and his cremains will be buried in Lebanon National Cemetery. There is no services scheduled at this time.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

