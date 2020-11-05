1/1
Terrence Lee "Terry" Fogle
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence Lee "Terry" Fogle, age 61, of E. High St., Springfield, died at 11:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
Born Sept. 8, 1959, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his parents, Artis Louis and Frances Elizabeth Weathers Fogle; a brother, David Fogle; and a sister, Lenora Fogle.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps and a KY Army National Guard veteran, had been a Manager of Auto Zone in Bardstown and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Walker Fogle; a step son, Ron Burton of Danville; a step daughter, Kima Burton of Springfield; a brother, Mitchell (Tanja) Fogle of Germany; four sisters, Margaret Fogle and Mary (Gary) Crowe of Louisville, Rose (Glen) Williams of Indianapolis, IN and Gloria Fogle of Springfield; two grandchildren, Tevan and Tyler Kinley; a sister-in-law, Wanda Fogle; and family of Charlotte, N; and his dog, Talula.
Cremation was chosen and his cremains will be buried in Lebanon National Cemetery. There is no services scheduled at this time.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
a true friend that will be missed so much he was a great person all the way around RIP my brother
Tony Bogard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved