Terry Gene Miles, age 56, of Springfield, passed away at 8:40 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home following an illness.

He was born in Bardstown, Ky. on July 27, 1963, to the late James Patrick and Sue Anna Hood Miles.

He was a truck driver.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Alice Marie Miles.

Survivors include two sons, Tyler Miles of Bloomfield and Kyle Moore of Springfield; a daughter, Amanda Wimsett of Minnesota; four grandchildren, Bentley Miles, Easton Miles, Axel Miles and Alaynah Moore; four sisters, Angie Boblitt (Timmy) of Willisburg, Jenny Parkerson (Richie) of Bardstown, Connie Spalding of Loretto and Patti Casey of Willisburg and a brother, Joe Wethington of Bloomfield.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the church.

