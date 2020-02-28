Terry Gene Miles (1963 - 2020)
Terry Gene Miles, age 56, of Springfield, passed away at 8:40 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home following an illness.
He was born in Bardstown, Ky. on July 27, 1963, to the late James Patrick and Sue Anna Hood Miles.
He was a truck driver.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Alice Marie Miles.
Survivors include two sons, Tyler Miles of Bloomfield and Kyle Moore of Springfield; a daughter, Amanda Wimsett of Minnesota; four grandchildren, Bentley Miles, Easton Miles, Axel Miles and Alaynah Moore; four sisters, Angie Boblitt (Timmy) of Willisburg, Jenny Parkerson (Richie) of Bardstown, Connie Spalding of Loretto and Patti Casey of Willisburg and a brother, Joe Wethington of Bloomfield.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the church.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
