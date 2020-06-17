Terry Michael Harmon
Terry Michael Harmon, age 54, of Perryville Road, Springfield, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, on Dec 6, 1965, to the late Carl K. and Dorothy Louise Lawson Harmon.
He worked in home construction.
Survivors include a daughter, Terri Danielle Michalski (Anthony) of Springfield; a son, Dustin Michael Harmon (Shelby Riggs) of Chaplin; four grandchildren, Kinzley'Ann Michelle Harmon, Ally, Lane and Case Michalski; six sisters, Patsy Grigsby (Harold), Susie Fenwick (Tony), Carlene Sparrow, Lisa Smith (Tony "Frog"), Pam Cambron (Gary) and Dianne Mattingly (Charlie) all of Springfield; and four brothers, Kenny Harmon (Sharon) of Loretto, Dennis Harmon, Billy Harmon (Ruth) and Dewayne "Winkom" Harmon (Missy) all of Springfield.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 15 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Kyle Yankey, pastor of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was on Cemetery Hill.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Billy Harmon, Ethan Kelly, Pat Cornish, Eddie Cornish, Brandon Cornish and John Cornish.
Casket bearers were Dustin Harmon, Tony "Frog" Smith, Peyton Hughes, Karen Smith, Joey Sparrow, Bobby Dean and Jason Dean.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
