Thelma Fenwick Mudd, age 94, a resident of Sansbury Care Center for the last 9 years, formerly of Keeneland Dr., Springfield, died at 4:08 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center.

Born May 14, 1926, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Stanley and May Mary Lanham Fenwick; her husband, Louis Henry Mudd Jr., Nov. 25, 2006; a son, Robert Stanley Mudd, May 23, 1980; 2 grandsons, Stephen Anthony Mudd, July 7, 2016 and Zeke Smith; 4 brothers, Ruel, Elmer, Joe and Roy Fenwick; 2 sisters, Juanita Riney and Mabel Mullins; and a daughter-in-law, Joanie Mudd, April 18, 2020.

She was a homemaker, a farmer, had been a machine operator at Cowden Mfg. Co. in Springfield and had also worked at Lily Tulip in Bardstown. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

She is survived by 8 sons, Joseph Dennis Mudd of Mt. Washington, James Henry (Marlinda) Mudd of Breckinridge County, Thomas Howard (Peggy) Mudd of Smithfield, KY, Mike (Betty Lou) Mudd, Steven (Ona) Mudd and David Mudd all of Springfield, Morris Anthony (Michelle) Mudd of Bardstown and John Patrick (Susan) Mudd of Lebanon; 30 grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral mass for Thelma Fenwick Mudd were conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Brian, Jason, Bobby, Donny, Danny, Billy, Kenneth, Kevin and JimmyMudd.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call from 4 till 8 p.m. on Thursday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

