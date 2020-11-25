1/1
Thelma (Fenwick) Mudd
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Fenwick Mudd, age 94, a resident of Sansbury Care Center for the last 9 years, formerly of Keeneland Dr., Springfield, died at 4:08 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center.
Born May 14, 1926, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Stanley and May Mary Lanham Fenwick; her husband, Louis Henry Mudd Jr., Nov. 25, 2006; a son, Robert Stanley Mudd, May 23, 1980; 2 grandsons, Stephen Anthony Mudd, July 7, 2016 and Zeke Smith; 4 brothers, Ruel, Elmer, Joe and Roy Fenwick; 2 sisters, Juanita Riney and Mabel Mullins; and a daughter-in-law, Joanie Mudd, April 18, 2020.
She was a homemaker, a farmer, had been a machine operator at Cowden Mfg. Co. in Springfield and had also worked at Lily Tulip in Bardstown. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
She is survived by 8 sons, Joseph Dennis Mudd of Mt. Washington, James Henry (Marlinda) Mudd of Breckinridge County, Thomas Howard (Peggy) Mudd of Smithfield, KY, Mike (Betty Lou) Mudd, Steven (Ona) Mudd and David Mudd all of Springfield, Morris Anthony (Michelle) Mudd of Bardstown and John Patrick (Susan) Mudd of Lebanon; 30 grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral mass for Thelma Fenwick Mudd were conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Brian, Jason, Bobby, Donny, Danny, Billy, Kenneth, Kevin and JimmyMudd.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call from 4 till 8 p.m. on Thursday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:30 AM
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved