Bardstown resident Mr. Thomas "Nelson" Ball, 90, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 13, 1929, in Loretto to the late James Arthur "JA" and Mary Christine Nelson Ball. Nelson was the President of the former Ball Brothers Oil Company, was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Mudd Ball; and three brothers, James Donald Ball, William Garland Ball and David Louis Ball.

He is survived by three brothers, James Arthur "JA" (Frances) Ball, Jr. of Mechanicsburg, Penn., Joseph Bernard "Hinkie" Ball of Lebanon and Rudy (Betty Jane) Ball of Springfield. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, caregivers, Missy Summitt, Susan Hutchins and his beloved dog Boogie III.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Rev. Terry Bradshaw celebrant. Interment was in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Contributions can be made to St. Joseph for masses or donor's favorite organization.



