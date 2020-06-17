Thomas Leo "Boo" Yantis, age 49, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Norton Healthcare in Louisville.

Born March 7, 1971, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Litsey and Sara Elizabeth Yantis Shivley; and a son Thomas Leo Yantis Jr.

He had worked at Springfield Redrying Co. and was a member of First Baptist Church in Springfield.

He is survived by three sons, Michael Tongue of Frankfort, Thomas Yantis of Bardstown and Kyzai Yantis of Richmond; eight daughters, Laqueeta Penman , Zein'g Yantis and Kameeka Yantis all of Richmond, Nicole Yantis and Teia Edelen both of Louisville, Keyashae Hocker of Perryville, Tiandra Hocker and Maythsia Yantis both of Lexington; two brothers, Charles Anthony (Jaclyn) Yantis of Lancaster and Chris Yantis of Lebanon; two sisters, Vickie Michelle Yantis and Lakita Yantis both of Springfield; and ten grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private with Rev. Gene Livers, pastor of First Baptist Church offficiating. Burial will in Cemetery Hill.

Pallbearers will be Randy Mercer, Charles, Chris, Jordon and Thomas Yantis Jr., Kevin VanCleave, Trent Saylor and Charles Dray.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

