Thomas Taylor "Homer" Walls, 58, of Booker Road, Springfield, passed away at 1:19 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
He was born in Lebanon on March 17, 1961, to the late Ruel and Pauline Taylor Walls.
A 1980 graduate of Washington County High School, he was a former employee of Haydon Bridge Company and also worked with his father, Ruel, as a contractor of residential homes. He was a member of the Springfield Presbyterian Church.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Ronnie Walls, on Sept. 8, 1991.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Walls of Springfield; a niece, Amy Walls; six nephews, Matthew Druen, Derek Druen, Paul Walls,Todd Byrum, Robby Kries and Shaun Kries, and five great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Stevens officiating.
Burial was on Cemetery Hill in Springfield.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Craig Medley, Terry Hill, Ray Hamilton, Steve Kelty, Kenny Kelty and Lee Glasscock.
Casket bearers were Derek Druen, Dr. John Cecconi, Dr. John Isaacs, Bill Robinson, Greg Goatley, Jerry Grider and Larry Smith.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 2, 2019