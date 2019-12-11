Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown 3800 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 (502)-459-3800 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown 3800 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Brigid Catholic Church Interment Following Services Calvary Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Tillie Smith Machtolff, 88, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, with her husband Kenny by her side, as always. Tillie was born on Aug. 29, 1931, to the late J. Clarence and Croakie Mudd Smith in Fredericktown (The Burg), Kentucky. The second oldest of eight children, she graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1948.

Tillie married Kenny Machtolff on Aug. 1, 1953. They became the parents of three daughters. When their girls were school-age, Tillie furthered her education. She was an alumna of Jefferson Community College, Spalding College and the University of Louisville, where she earned her Master of Education. Tillie felt strongly about the value of education, especially early childhood education. She taught kindergarten at Briargate Presbyterian Church, established the St. Helen School Kindergarten and retired from JCPS after serving at Schaffner and Mill Creek Elementary schools.

Her interests included genealogy, antiques and history. As a descendant of the Maryland Catholics of 1634, she and Kenny scoured church and courthouse records to assemble the family tree. Tillie was a member of the Filson Historical Society, Louisville Historical League and St. Joseph Ladies Sewing Society. From the early 1960s on, she played bridge with a group of women who remain friends to this day. She was a Girl Scout leader at St. Helen for many years. Tillie was a former member of St. Helen and St. Louis Bertrand churches and most recently a member of St. Brigid Church.

Tillie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Tommy Smith, Martin Smith, Ann Marie Settles, Imelda Becker and Rose Michelle Smith; granddaughter Bailey Marie Swett; and son-in-law Brian Swett.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Kenny; daughters Sharon Merker (Steve), Kim Swett, and Gayle Staber (Karl); grandsons Karl Staber (Jill), Matt Staber and Mitchell Swett; sister Mary Rita Tackett of Tuscon, AZ; brother Thad Smith (Teresa) of Campbellsville, KY; sister-in-law Elaine Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held 3-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons. Her Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Brigid Catholic Church, with interment following in Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Tillie's care team from Hosparus of Louisville and to Ms. Jill Barker and Ms. Mary Beth Adams for their wonderful care and unwavering support. We can't thank them enough.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus or Louisville Nature Center, 3745 Illinois Avenue, Louisville, KY 40213. Online condolences may be shared at





