Timothy Edward "Herb" Keene (1960 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Edward "Herb" Keene.

Timothy Edward "Herb" "Jim Dandy" Keene, 58, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away at 5:51 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Advent Health Hospital in Zephyrhills.
He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on July 14, 1960, to the late Henry Irving Sr. and Mary Catherine Smalley Keene.
He was self-employed and formerly served in the National Guard.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Ronald Dean Keene.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah "Debbie" McCormick Keene; a son, Marcus Cortez Livers of Elizabethtown; a step-son, Richard Stokes of Pennsylvania; two step-daughters, Cherri Dixon and Suzanne Jacobs both of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Delphine Keene-Hayden (James) of Springfield; four brothers, Thomas Martin Keene (Denise Barber) of Bardstown, Donald "Rok" Keene of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Henry Irving Keene Jr. of Lebanon and Richard Lee Keene (Sara) of Bardstown, and his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Evelyn Teta of Brandon, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Keene, officiating.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m., Friday morning at Carey & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.