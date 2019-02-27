Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Edward "Herb" Keene. View Sign

Timothy Edward "Herb" "Jim Dandy" Keene, 58, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away at 5:51 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Advent Health Hospital in Zephyrhills.

He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on July 14, 1960, to the late Henry Irving Sr. and Mary Catherine Smalley Keene.

He was self-employed and formerly served in the National Guard.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Ronald Dean Keene.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah "Debbie" McCormick Keene; a son, Marcus Cortez Livers of Elizabethtown; a step-son, Richard Stokes of Pennsylvania; two step-daughters, Cherri Dixon and Suzanne Jacobs both of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Delphine Keene-Hayden (James) of Springfield; four brothers, Thomas Martin Keene (Denise Barber) of Bardstown, Donald "Rok" Keene of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Henry Irving Keene Jr. of Lebanon and Richard Lee Keene (Sara) of Bardstown, and his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Evelyn Teta of Brandon, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Keene, officiating.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856

