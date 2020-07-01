Treva Kay Angulo, age 29, of Versailles, passed away at 10:32 a.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born in Stanford, Kentucky on Nov. 30, 1990, to David Angulo Saravia and Ethelynn Burkhead Angulo.

She was an employee of the Woodford County Head Start Program in Versailles.

Preceding her in death was her father, David Augulo Saravia, her step-father, Jose Quadalupe Villa; her maternal grandfather, Bruce Burkhead; and her paternal grandparents, Balfre Augulo Estrada and Eufrocina Maya Angulo.

Survivors include a daughter, Shianna Kay Angulo; a son, Donovan Kade Angulo; her mother, Ethelynn Angulo; three brothers, Ryan David Angulo and Phillip Michael Angulo all of Versailles and Kyle Evans Burkhead of Springfield; her maternal grandmother, Kay Russell Burkhead of Springfield; and a nephew, Maddix Lee Angulo of Versailles.

A graveside service was held at the Peter Cemetery at Mackville at 2 p.m., Friday, June 26 with Rev. Damian Phillips, pastor of the Mackville Baptist Church, officiating.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



