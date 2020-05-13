Velma Rae Clark Peavler, age 93, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Mackville, passed away at 1:25 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born in Fairfield, KY, on June 9, 1926, to the late Frank and Flossie Marie Burns Clark.

She was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church in Mercer County, a 1944 graduate of Willisburg High School and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 57 years, Walton Conrad Peavler on March 14, 2004; a brother, Bobby Clark on Aug. 19, 2001, and three sisters, Anna Stumph on June 17, 2007, Wanda Roberts on April 1, 2015, and Betty Jo Reynolds on July 28, 2019.

Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Russell (Wayne) of Harrodsburg; two sons, Barry Peavler (Glenda) and Lowell Peavler (Kathy) of Mackville; six grandchildren, John Peavler (Monica), Karen Armstrong (Isaac), Susan Murphy (Mark), Sarah Cheatham (Jeremy), Derek Bottom (Tracey) and Amanda Taylor (Chris); fourteen great grandchildren, Emma and Luke Peavler, Cullen and Scarlett Armstrong, Jacob and Emily Murphy, Levi and Aaron Cheatham, Bristol and Roman Bottom, Ethan, Logan & Morgan Preston and Gabe Taylor; a sister, Ina Mae Phillips of Bardstown; and a brother, Jimmy Clark of Springfield.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 9 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Wade, pastor of the Deep Creek Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as pallbearers were grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

