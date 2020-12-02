1/1
Vicki Lynn (Buster) Stannard
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicki Lynn Buster Stannard, age 62, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Sept.27, 1958, in Martinsville, Indiana to the late Randall and Ramona Mae Creed Buster. Vicki graduated from Martinsville High School in 1977.
She loved being a Mimi to Robby and Case and enjoyed spending time with her family, her animals, vacationing in Gatlinburg and her church family. She was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine years, Robert "Bob" Stannard; one step-son, Robby Stannard (Dolly) of Springfield; two step-daughters, Jennifer Williams (Timmy) of Perry, Florida and Stacy Lovell (Scott) of Bedford, Indiana; three sisters, Yvonne Brown (David) of Madison, Indiana, Rowena "Kay" Ackerman-Greer of Bloomington, Indiana and Roberta "Jo" Feltner of Franklin, Indiana; two brothers, Terry Lee Buster and Jeffrey Allen Buster (Cherril) both of, Martinsville, Indiana; seven grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great grandchildren; and a special friend, Robin Arnold of Springfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra and Kandra Buster and a step-son, Michael Stannard.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Bethlehem Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Estes, pastor of the Beech Grove Baptist Church, officiating.
Serving as honorary pallbearers ware Terry Buster, Robby Stannard, and Case Stannard.
Serving as casket bearers were Steve Williams, Fred Williams, David Williams, Jeffrey Buster, Sr., Jeffrey Buster, Jr. and Bobby Arnold.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved