Vicki Lynn Buster Stannard, age 62, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Sept.27, 1958, in Martinsville, Indiana to the late Randall and Ramona Mae Creed Buster. Vicki graduated from Martinsville High School in 1977.

She loved being a Mimi to Robby and Case and enjoyed spending time with her family, her animals, vacationing in Gatlinburg and her church family. She was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine years, Robert "Bob" Stannard; one step-son, Robby Stannard (Dolly) of Springfield; two step-daughters, Jennifer Williams (Timmy) of Perry, Florida and Stacy Lovell (Scott) of Bedford, Indiana; three sisters, Yvonne Brown (David) of Madison, Indiana, Rowena "Kay" Ackerman-Greer of Bloomington, Indiana and Roberta "Jo" Feltner of Franklin, Indiana; two brothers, Terry Lee Buster and Jeffrey Allen Buster (Cherril) both of, Martinsville, Indiana; seven grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great grandchildren; and a special friend, Robin Arnold of Springfield.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra and Kandra Buster and a step-son, Michael Stannard.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Bethlehem Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Estes, pastor of the Beech Grove Baptist Church, officiating.

Serving as honorary pallbearers ware Terry Buster, Robby Stannard, and Case Stannard.

Serving as casket bearers were Steve Williams, Fred Williams, David Williams, Jeffrey Buster, Sr., Jeffrey Buster, Jr. and Bobby Arnold.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

