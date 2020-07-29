Vickie Lynn Baker Noel, age 46, of Bloomfield Road, Springfield, passed away at 6:18 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the U K Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1973 in Harrodsburg, KY to Larry and Geraldine Byrd Baker.

She attended the Temple Baptist Church, was a 1992 graduate of Washington County High School and a graduate of Sullivan University. She was an employee of Almcare of Springfield.

Preceding her in death was her father, Rev. Larry Baker on August 2, 2017.

Survivors include her husband, Todd Noel; her mother, Geraldine Baker of Loretto; a sister, Rhonda Hagan of Willisburg; two brothers, Brian Baker of Loretto and Chris Baker (Angel) of Willisburg and twelve nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 27 at the Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Franklin, the church pastor, officiating. He was assisted by Rev. Darrell Jewell, pastor of the New Birth Mission.

Burial was in the Baker Family Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Craig Coslow, Kelly Lunsford, Kara Lunsford, Tabitha Jewell and Kyle Newton.

Casket bearers were Nick Hagan, Steven Hagan, Brady Baker, Bryce Baker, Logan Tarrance and William Burns.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store