Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Virgie Pauline Hamilton O'Daniel, 95, of Lebanon Hill, Springfield, died at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence.

Born March 5, 1924 in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Edward and Mary Imelda Gootee Hamilton; her husband, James Russell O'Daniel, July 25, 2015; two sons, James Paul O'Daniel and James Edward "Eddie" O'Daniel, Dec. 27, 2018; a grandson, Benjamin Farris O'Daniel, Sept. 19, 2016; a son-in-law, Lenny Smith, Nov. 26, 2006; seven brothers, Joseph, J.A., Charles W., Marvin, Paul V. Richard and Louis Hamilton and four sisters, Hattie Hamilton, Cecilia Blandford, Rose Medley and Rita Perkins.

She was co-owner along with her husband Jimmy of Springfield Furniture Co. for 55 years and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

She is survived by three sons, Freddie (Angela) O'Daniel of Springfield, Steve (Lois) O'Daniel of Nicholasville and Juny (Kathy) O'Daniel of Lexington; four daughters, Ginny (Fred) Osborne of Bardstown, Betty Maresca of Louisville, Donna J. O'Daniel Smith of Versailles and Debbie O'Daniel of Lexington; daughter-in-law Carolyn O'Daniel of Bloomfield; one brother, Robert "Sports" (Reba) Hamilton of Springfield; 19 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

Funeral mass was conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Hamilton and Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.

Pallbearers were grandchildren, Todd Osborne, Paul, Dax, Brandon and Ryan O'Daniel, Mark Maaresca, Trae Purdom, Terry Osborne and Melanie Russell.

Honorary pallbearers were grandchildren, Chad Osborne, Maria Thomas, Michelle Unger, Katie McDonald, Gretchen Tate, Kristen Cheser, Davis Purdom and James Paul and Kyle O'Daniel.

Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Virgie Pauline Hamilton O'Daniel, 95, of Lebanon Hill, Springfield, died at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence.Born March 5, 1924 in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Edward and Mary Imelda Gootee Hamilton; her husband, James Russell O'Daniel, July 25, 2015; two sons, James Paul O'Daniel and James Edward "Eddie" O'Daniel, Dec. 27, 2018; a grandson, Benjamin Farris O'Daniel, Sept. 19, 2016; a son-in-law, Lenny Smith, Nov. 26, 2006; seven brothers, Joseph, J.A., Charles W., Marvin, Paul V. Richard and Louis Hamilton and four sisters, Hattie Hamilton, Cecilia Blandford, Rose Medley and Rita Perkins.She was co-owner along with her husband Jimmy of Springfield Furniture Co. for 55 years and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.She is survived by three sons, Freddie (Angela) O'Daniel of Springfield, Steve (Lois) O'Daniel of Nicholasville and Juny (Kathy) O'Daniel of Lexington; four daughters, Ginny (Fred) Osborne of Bardstown, Betty Maresca of Louisville, Donna J. O'Daniel Smith of Versailles and Debbie O'Daniel of Lexington; daughter-in-law Carolyn O'Daniel of Bloomfield; one brother, Robert "Sports" (Reba) Hamilton of Springfield; 19 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.Funeral mass was conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Hamilton and Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.Pallbearers were grandchildren, Todd Osborne, Paul, Dax, Brandon and Ryan O'Daniel, Mark Maaresca, Trae Purdom, Terry Osborne and Melanie Russell.Honorary pallbearers were grandchildren, Chad Osborne, Maria Thomas, Michelle Unger, Katie McDonald, Gretchen Tate, Kristen Cheser, Davis Purdom and James Paul and Kyle O'Daniel.Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Home Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home

221 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3836 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close