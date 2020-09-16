Wallace Avritt Rakes, age 81, of Danville, passed away at 12:28 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

He was a native of Marion County, born on Aug. 29, 1939, to the late Edgar and Bersha Wright Rakes.

He was a member of the Temple Baptist Church, a lifelong farmer, an avid fisherman and had a passion for purple martins.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Helen Frances Lewis Rakes on Aug. 22, 2006; three sisters, Pauline Price, Meredith Rakes and Mary D. Rakes; and six brothers, William, Jr., Mitchell, Willard, Robert and Fred Allen Rakes.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Goode (Charles "Buck") of Danville; a son, David Rakes (Leslie) of Springfield; five grandchildren, David Rakes II (Ashley), Fran Rakes, Rachel Teater (Roland), Phillip Goode (Marsha) and Doug Goode (Laura); fourteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Smothers and Virginia Kirkland (George) both of Bradfordsville; and a brother, Jack Rakes (Bertha) of Bradfordsville.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.

Burial was in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Fran Rakes, Rachel Teater, Kelsey Goode, Cheyenne Goode, Charlie Goode, Sarahbeth Rakes and Aria Goode.

Pallbearers were David Rakes II, Phillip Goode, Doug Goode, Nick Rakes, Zachary Rakes, Jacob Rakes, Dylan Clarkson and Derek Clarkson.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



