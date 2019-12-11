Wallace Lee "Wally" Devine, age 74, of Willisburg, passed away at 4:54 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home after an illness.
A native of Washington County, he was born on July 26, 1945, to the late Roy H. and Frances Harlow Devine.
He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Willisburg Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Mattingly Devine; a son, John Mark Devine (Jennifer) of Willisburg; two daughters, Rhonda Nash (Wendall) of Bardstown and Paula Lear (Thomas) of Botland; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a sister, Patsy Cocanougher of Lawrenceburg; and three brothers, Bill Devine (Betty Sue) of Springfield, David Devine (Sue) and Steve Devine of Willisburg.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel officiating.
Cremation followed the funeral services with the remains to be buried in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, .
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 4, 2019