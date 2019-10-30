Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Mae (Burns) Clarkson. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Mae Burns Clarkson, 79, of Logan Road, Springfield, passed away at 5:35 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home after an illness.

She was born in Boyle County on Oct. 8, 1940, to the late Cecil "Mink" and Ella Mae Logue Burns.

She was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church, a homemaker and enjoyed being with her family and was a grandmaw to many.

Preceding her in death was her husband, James Lee "Jim" Clarkson on Sept. 29, 2006; a sister, Dorothy Faye Lanham on April 13, 2014; and a brother, Elmer Burns on Sept. 22, 2019.

Survivors include a son, Danny Clarkson (Cathy) of Springfield; seven daughters, Linda Pelley (Paul) of Mitchellsburg, Bonnie Farris (Harvey) of Crab Orchard, Sandy Jackson and Kathy Bishop (Boyce) of Springfield, Angie Lister (Lee) of Junction City, Stacey Lister (Matt) of Hustonville and Jennie Powers of Springfield; 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a sister, Lillie Taylor of Perryville and two brothers, Sam Burns (Emma) of Greensburg and Bill Burns (Darethea) of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Beech Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Travis Farris officiating. He will be assisted by Rev. Bobby Estes.

Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery at Perryville.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Timmy Farris, Michael Pelley, Ronnie Clarkson, Matthew Clarkson, Daniel Lister, Brian Powers, Joshua Jackson, Samuel Clarkson, Cody Powers and Christopher Powers.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, Christy Troxell, CaSandra Reid, Bo Barnett, Heather LayPort, Erica Lister, Valerie Lister and great grandchildren, Zach Farris, Cameron Farris, Jordan Farris, Jaicee Farris, Silas Farris, Titus Farris, Dylan Clarkson, Derek Clarkson, Anna Kate Smith, Ethan Reid, Brianna Reid, Katelynn Reid, Adlee LayPort, Peyton Powers, DeAnna Gore and Landon Spalding.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.

