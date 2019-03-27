William Ewing "Bill" Johnson (1943 - 2019)
A Mackville resident, William Ewing "Bill" Johnson, 75, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 27, 1943 in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Cecil V. and Blanche K. Ewing Johnson. Bill will be remembered for his kindness and love of animals.
He is survived by his cousins, Dan and Ginger Martin of Lexington, several other cousins, and his devoted, extended family, Mr. and Mrs. James Baker and their family with whom he lived for over 40 years.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin, Tennessee.
Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield was in charge of arrangements. 
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
