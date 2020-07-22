1/1
William Melvin Graves
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Melvin Graves age 83 of Graves Ln., Springfield, died at 7:08 am Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence.
Born November 17, 1936, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Kent and Etta Alice Crouch Graves; two brothers, Edward and Eugene Graves; and one sister, Mary Alice Graves.
He was a retired job setter for Angell Mfg. Co. in Lebanon where he worked for 39 years and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Coomer Graves; two sons, Steven "Donna" Graves of Spring, Texas and Tim "Lori" Graves of Springfield; a daughter, Cindy "Guy" Griffitts of Springfield; a sister, Sue Anna Graves of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral mass for William Melvin Graves was conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Bradley Griffitts, Andrew, Jacob, Michael and Kenny Graves and Tim Stumph.
Honorary pallbearers were Allison and Katherine Griffitts, Rachael Burch, Elizabeth Coulter and Emilee Graves.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call from 4 till 8 p.m. on Monday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Always enjoyed talking to him. He enjoyed coming out to our farm and Coon hunting.
Art Redick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved