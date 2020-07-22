William Melvin Graves age 83 of Graves Ln., Springfield, died at 7:08 am Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence.

Born November 17, 1936, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Kent and Etta Alice Crouch Graves; two brothers, Edward and Eugene Graves; and one sister, Mary Alice Graves.

He was a retired job setter for Angell Mfg. Co. in Lebanon where he worked for 39 years and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Coomer Graves; two sons, Steven "Donna" Graves of Spring, Texas and Tim "Lori" Graves of Springfield; a daughter, Cindy "Guy" Griffitts of Springfield; a sister, Sue Anna Graves of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral mass for William Melvin Graves was conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bradley Griffitts, Andrew, Jacob, Michael and Kenny Graves and Tim Stumph.

Honorary pallbearers were Allison and Katherine Griffitts, Rachael Burch, Elizabeth Coulter and Emilee Graves.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call from 4 till 8 p.m. on Monday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store