William Garland Pipes, age 60, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 11:19 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Pavilion in Louisville.
He was born in Lebanon on May 29, 1959.
He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a 1977 graduate of Washington County High School and an employee of General Rubber Company of Louisville.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William Harris and Joseph A. and Annie Louise Hamilton Pipes.
Survivors include a son, William Dhamond McBroom, his fiancée, Noel Simms of Louisville; five brothers, Richard Pipes (Alicia) of Radcliff, Joseph Pipes, Jr. of Louisiana, Martin Pipes of Radcliff, Thomas Pipes of Frankfort and Michael Pipes (Renee) of Tampa, Florida; five sisters, Linda Radford (Bill) of Jeffersonville, IN, Donna Pipes, Florence Wright (Tim) and Stephanie Pipes all of Louisville, and Sarah Scott (Kenneth) of South Carolina, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath officiating.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 11, 2019