William Ray "Bill" Barlow, 73, of Willisburg, passed away at 4 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home.

A native of Bourbon County, Kentucky he was born Nov. 4, 1945, to the late Joseph Frank and Rose Vimont Swimm Barlow.

He was a member of Willisburg Christian Church, a graduate of Bryan Station Senior High School and a retired medical equipment specialist at Baptist Health in Lexington where he worked for 28 years.

Preceding him in death was a grandson, Stephen Keith Tallant May 22, 2018; a sister, Ruby Rutledge and a brother, Luther Barlow.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Gaunce Barlow; a son; Scott Barlow (Amy) of Willisburg; two daughters, Lisa Tallant (Keith) of Willisburg and Sherri Gifford (Brian) of Elizabethtown; 15 grandchildren; a sister, Doris Tipton of Lexington; his mother–in-law, Helen Gaunce of Willisburg and a sister-in-law, Mary Beth Vice of Lexington.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 25, at Willisburg Christian Church with Bro. Lance Ladd, the church minister, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Darrell McDonald, Drew Johnson, Devin Johnson, Ethan Barlow, Stephen Daugherty and Shane Stivers.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 27, 2019

