William T. "Woody" Dean, 73, of E. Grundy Ave., Springfield, died at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
Born Oct. 8, 1945, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin T. and Laura C. Durr Dean; two daughters, Sharon Ann Dean, May 8, 2017, and Marsha Carol Dean Daugherty, Feb. 28, 2019; a sister, Phyllis Hughes; and a brother, Doug Dean, Oct. 11, 2014.
He was assistant manager of Haydon Oil Co. of Springfield for 50 plus years and was a Baptist.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Smith Dean of Springfield; and two grandchildren, Alan Dean and Brandon Daugherty, both of Springfield.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Edmund Ditton, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alan Dean, Brandon Daugherty, Dante Lawson, Ricky Pike, Darnell Young and Bobby Haydon.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends may call from 4 till 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 p.m. on Friday morning.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019