William Tyrone Young, 44, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Springfield, died at 8:59 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.
Born Jan. 15, 1975, in Lebanon, he had worked as a stock clerk at Save-A-Lot in Harrodsburg and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
His maternal grandparents, Joe and Margaret Hamilton Weathers, preceded him in death
He is survived by his parents, William and Sharon Weathers Young of Springfield; his significant other, Shannah Dorsey of Harrodsburg; a son, DreQuan Young and a daughter, Alyssa Shanesse Young both of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Todd DeWayne Young of Dallas, Texas and Brian Allen Young of Springfield; paternal grandparents, Leon and Fannie Warner Young and a niece, Brianna Lynette Young. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral mass was conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Edmund Ditton, O.P. officiating. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chris Tucker, Clint Edwards, Lawrence Railey, Reggie Weathers, Todd DeWayne and Brian Allen Young, Kornbread and Lamont Trigg.
Hale-Poin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 17, 2019