William E. "Willie" "Pee Wee" Burgen, 55, of Bardstown, died at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

He was born Sept. 26, 1964, in Louisville to Carl and Pearlie Ann Hill Burgen. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church, a 1982 graduate of Washington County High School and a previous employee of Roby's Country Gardens.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Burgen, on May 14, 2005, and his mother, Ann Hill Burgen, on Feb. 15, 2009.

Survivors include one daughter, Tabitha Burgen of Louisville; one stepson, Daniel Morris (Holly) of Lawrenceburg; one grandson, Nikolai Kolisz; three step grandchildren, Jeordie Morris, Antoinette Morris and Arsher Morris; his father Carl Burgen of Springfield; two sisters, Donna Hundley (Tommy) of Perryville and Pam Hutchins (Tim) of Springfield; and two brothers, Ron Burgen (Blaine) of Danville and Kenny Burgen (Alice Walker) of Bardstown.

The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19,, 2019, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Osborne officiating. Burial was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Serving as pallbearers were Kenny Burgen, Tommy Hundley, Larry Hill, Dick Roby, Eric Gilkey, and Keith Houghlin.

Visitation was held Wednesday at the funeral home.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

