Zerelda Hays Clark, 87, of Lebanon Hill, Springfield, passed away at 5:25 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown Nursing Home in Bardstown.

A native of Washington County, she was born Sept. 28, 1931, to the late Elmo Lee and Roberta Wall Hays.

She was a member of the Willisburg Church of Christ, a homemaker and a retired employee of Texas Instruments.

Preceding her in death was her husband, George M. "Clellan" Clark Dec. 10, 1998; a great-grandson, Brantley Hardin; five sisters, Frances Keeling, Corrine Lewis, Faye Lambert, Geraldine Eaton and Lucy Pottinger and three brothers, Dotson, Randall and Haldine Hays.

Survivors include five daughters, Lou Parrott (Bruce) of Harrodsburg, Sandy Votaw of Springfield, Janet Cheser (Willie) of Mackville, Charlotte Blandford (Cyril) of Mt. Washington and Donna Mudd (Clyde) of Bardstown; three sons, Billy Clark (Nancy) of Lexington, Charles "Peanut" Clark and Timmy Clark both of Springfield; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and a sister, Rachel Armani (Fred) of North Carolina.

Funeral services werer held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Blevins officiating.

Burial was on Cemetery Hill in Springfield.

Serving as pallbearers were Will Goodlett, Alex Goodlett, Adam Goodlett, Blake Sims, Chaise Sims and Zachary Poe.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sacred Selections.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 27, 2019

