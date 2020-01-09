|
BEATSON Alan (Big Al) Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family on December 29th, 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of Liz, much loved Dad of Kevin and Julie, father in law of Lyn and Paul, loving Grandad of Jamie and Kady, Ben and Dannii,
Josh and Sam, Khara and Joe,
Great Grandad of Kyla, Izabel and Jett, dearly loved Brother of Stuart and the late Barry, Brother in law of Roy and Janet and a dear Uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place at St.Marys Church, Handsworth on Tuesday January 21st at 10.00am followed by Cremation at
City Road Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family Flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable
for The British Heart Foundation or Sheffield Hospitals Charity on behalf of Coronary Care Unit, Northern General Hospital may be sent to H. Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
You hold a spot within my heart
there the sun will always shine.
For there will never be another to me
like that wonderful Husband of mine
Love Liz
RIP
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020