Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Bullas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Bullas

Notice Condolences

Alan Bullas Notice
Bullas Alan Passed away on
28th March 2020 following a short illness but long battle with Dementia.
A loving husband, dad, grandpa, godfather,cousin and friend.
He will be sadly missed by all
who loved him but his family are comforted that he is now at peace.
Funeral to be attended on
15th April at 12.30 by family only.
An online memorial is available at http://www.alanbullas.muchloved.com where donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Star on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -