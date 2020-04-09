|
|
|
Bullas Alan Passed away on
28th March 2020 following a short illness but long battle with Dementia.
A loving husband, dad, grandpa, godfather,cousin and friend.
He will be sadly missed by all
who loved him but his family are comforted that he is now at peace.
Funeral to be attended on
15th April at 12.30 by family only.
An online memorial is available at http://www.alanbullas.muchloved.com where donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Star on Apr. 9, 2020