Alan Drury Notice
Drury Alan Harold Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home on
Sunday 18th October 2020.
Son of the late Alice and Don,
brother of the late Chris, much loved and missed by family and friends.
His working life was spent in Commercial Printing and his passion and pastime horse racing.
Funeral to take place at
Brimington Crematorium on Thursday 5th November 2020 at 1.10pm.
Due to Covid restrictions the funeral can only be attended by family
and close friends only.
c/o W N Allcock Funeral Services,
7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield,
S21 4FW. Tel 01246 43332
Published in The Star on Oct. 22, 2020
