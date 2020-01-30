|
Franklin Alan Past President of
the fellowship of the
Services and member of the
Normandy Veterans Association, passed away at home
8th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of Shirley,
dad of Lynne, Susan and Joy,
step-dad of Lorain, Michael,
Sharon, Steven, Graham and Tracy
also a loving grandad, great grandad
and great great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday February 6th, 2020. Family flowers only please,
donations may be given on the day for the British Heart Foundation and Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind.
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020