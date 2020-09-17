|
Hadfield Suddenly in hospital on
4th September, Alan aged
75 years of Beauchief.
Beloved husband of Angie, much loved dad of Tony and the late David, beloved grandad of Adele and Charlotte and great grandad of Joshua, Noah, Toby and Elliot.
Private service due to Covid 19 restrictions on Monday
28th September.
Donations, if wished, made payable to the "M.S Therapy Centre"
(South Yorkshire) may be sent to
John Heath & Sons, 362 Meadowhead, Sheffield, S8 7UJ.
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2020