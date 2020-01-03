|
|
|
HATTERSLEY Alan Sadly passed away on Monday 16th December 2019, at his home in Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, aged 68.
Loving Father of Danielle,
Father in-law to Matt and
Grandad of Noah and Zachary,
all of whom he was so proud of.
Funeral is to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020 at 10am
in the North Chapel. Family flowers only, any donations to 'Louie's Pace -
A Warriors Tale' campaign.
There will be a wake following the service in the Thorncliffe Arms, Chapeltown. Please join the family to share your memories of Alan.
All enquiries to
J Parkinson & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 01709382576.
Published in The Star on Jan. 3, 2020