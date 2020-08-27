Home

HILL Alan Passed away peacefully in Heeley Bank Care Home
on August 20th 2020,
aged 85 years. Loving brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service and cremation
at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st September at 1:45pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to St Lukes Hospice.
Due to covid restrictions no more
than 25 mourners are allowed in
for the service and no arrangements have been made for a wake afterwards. All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeral Care,
Suffolk Road, S2 4BX
Published in The Star on Aug. 27, 2020
