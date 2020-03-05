Home

Alan Nettleship

Alan Nettleship Notice
NETTLESHIP Alan Peacefully on February 22nd,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Val,
much loved dad of Dean and Dawn, loving grandad to Jamie, Faye and
Evie and great grandad to Polly.
Ex Telecom engineer.
Service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday March 11th at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please
but if wished donations payable to
'The British Heart Foundation'
may be given on the day.
Enquiries to
Hollinsend Funeral Home.
Tel: 0114 2657474
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020
