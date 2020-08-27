|
|
|
PEARS Alan Passed away peacefully with
family by his side, in hospital on
Monday 17th August, aged 88 years, after a short illness. Much loved father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. A private funeral service will be held at City Road Crematorium on Friday 4th September.
Family flowers only please but if wished, donations can be made payable to "Alzheimer's Research UK" and can be sent to Ecclesfield Funeral Home, 206 High Greave, Sheffield,
S5 9GQ.
He will be greatly missed.
Gone but never forgotten.
Published in The Star on Aug. 27, 2020