Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Pears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Pears

Notice Condolences

Alan Pears Notice
PEARS Alan Passed away peacefully with
family by his side, in hospital on
Monday 17th August, aged 88 years, after a short illness. Much loved father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. A private funeral service will be held at City Road Crematorium on Friday 4th September.
Family flowers only please but if wished, donations can be made payable to "Alzheimer's Research UK" and can be sent to Ecclesfield Funeral Home, 206 High Greave, Sheffield,
S5 9GQ.

He will be greatly missed.
Gone but never forgotten.
Published in The Star on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -