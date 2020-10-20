|
SMITH Alan Passed away peacefully aged 83 after a short illness in the Northern General Hospital
on the 2nd October with his
daughters by his side.
Beloved Husband of the late Brenda.
Devoted Dad to Clare and Sarah.
Father in law to Paul and Stephen.
Much loved Grandad of Amy, Sophie, Natalie and Jacob and partners
Scott, Adam, Owen and Kelly.
Special Great Grandad of Harrison.
Ex-Newsagent of Basegreen News.
Sincere thanks to all the staff on Brearley 3 at the Northern General Hospital.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October at 2.45pm.
Family Flowers only.
Donations if wished to Thornbury Animal Sanctuary to be sent to G Mirfin & Son Funeral Directors, 2 Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY
Reunited with his precious wife.
You will always be in our thoughts
and forever in our hearts.
Good Night, God Bless
xxxxxxxxxxxxx
Published in The Star on Oct. 20, 2020