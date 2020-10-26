|
CARNALL Albert Passed away peacefully on October 15th 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Edna, loving dad of Paula and Darren, much loved grandad of James, Ryan, Zak, Josh and Cerys and dear father-in-law of Allan and Niki. Private service is to be held on Monday 2nd November, at City Road Crematorium. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Albert, made payable to the 'British Red Cross' may be sent c/o: W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Published in The Star on Oct. 26, 2020