|
|
|
STRINGFELLOW Albert Died on November 13th, 2020
in Rotherham General Hospital
aged 77 years.
Loving Husband of Elaine
for almost 50 years.
Totally Devoted Dad to Joanne
and Steve, Nicholas and Eleanor.
Very Special Grandad to Jack,
Eva and Elsie. A Much Loved
Big Brother to Alan and Carole,
Janet and Bob. Brother in law
to Harry. A Proud Uncle and
Great Uncle to their Lovely Families.
A true and loyal friend.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday December 2nd at 12.30pm.
Due to Covid 19 Restrictions at the Crematorium places have already
been allocated. Family Flowers
only please, donations for the
British Heart Foundation to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors
Highfield Lane,
Handsworth,
Sheffield,
S13 9NA
The Family would like to sincerely
thank the Heart Failure Specialist Nurses, The District Nurses and all
the Staff on the Fitzwilliam Ward for their support and unending care.
He touched the hearts of so
many and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2020